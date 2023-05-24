HS 2024 from Feb 16 to 29

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has brought in a change in the timings of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2024 that will be held from February 16 to 29 next year. Examinations will be held from noon to 3.15 pm instead of the 10 to 1.15 pm schedule that has been followed till this year.

The Council has also assigned the responsibility of conducting Class XI examinations upon the respective schools from next year.

“The national boards like the CBSE and ISC allow the respective schools to conduct class XI examinations. So, we have decided to be at par with the national boards allowing the respective schools to hold class XI examinations. However, we will notify a schedule within which they will have to conduct the examination,” president of WBCHSE Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said on Wednesday while announcing the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary examinations.

Commenting on the change in the timings of Higher Secondary, he said that till this year the Council used to hold examinations for class XI too. The HS examination was held from 10 to 1.25 pm while the Class XI examination was held in the second half.

“Now, with the schools being entrusted with the responsibility of holding Class XI examinations within a fixed schedule that will be notified by the Council, we have changed the examination timing of HS. The schools, however, will have to upload the marksheets of the students on the website of the council, post-publication of class XI results,“ he added.

According to Council sources, the 2024 examinations will start nearly a month earlier than this year with speculation of Lok Sabha elections in March-April 2024.

A senior Council official said that the respective schools will be setting the questions for the class XI annual examination following the question pattern of the Council and adhering to the syllabus prescribed by the Council.