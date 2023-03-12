HS 2023: State makes special transport arrangements

Kolkata: Special bus and local train arrangements make commuting convenient for the candidates appearing for the Higher Secondary examination, which is going to begin from March 14 and continue till March 27.

This year, 8,52,000 candidates will be appearing for Higher Secondary across the state. Special services of government buses and local trains have been arranged to facilitate the movement of candidates. ‘Parkisha’ (Exam) Special buses will be run in at least 15 routes, including Thakurpukur, Jadavpur, Garia, Barrackpore to Howrah, Garia to Howrah on two separate routes, New Town to Sealdah, Dakshineswar to Esplanade, amongst others.

Since class-XI exams are also being held in the same duration, bus services will be provided accordingly. Eastern Railway will also provide additional stoppages for local trains running under its Sealdah and Howrah division on HS examination days.

Sealdah Division has decided to provide additional stoppage for local trains running between 08:00 am to 10:00 am and 1:15 pm to 3:15 pm at Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara and

Payradanga stations of Sealdah – Ranaghat route and at Sanhati Halt station of Barasat – Bangaon route.