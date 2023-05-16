HS 2023 results to be out on May 24, says Min

kolkata: The result of state Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announced on May 24, the state Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday tweeted.



“The results of HS examination 2023 conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 24 (Wednesday) through a press conference to be held at 12 noon. Students will be able to view/download their results through an online portal from 12:30 pm. Hard copy mark-sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31,” Basu tweeted on Monday.

The Council on Monday announced that the original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the institutions or their authorised representatives from 11 am on May 31 through distribution camps. The heads will have to hand over the marksheet and pass certificates to the students as early as possible after proper documentation.

Meanwhile, the online portal of Council for Class XI Annual Examination 2023 marks entry module will be kept open from May 19 to May 31. The Council has asked the school heads, who have not submitted the students marks, to complete it within this time. They have also requested the school heads, who have submitted the marks, to verify it. After complete submission of Class-XI marks by the respective school, the mark sheet for all the students can be downloaded from the portal. The detailed procedure will be announced shortly.The examination took place from March 14 to March 27. This time, 8, 52, 000 candidates had appeared for HS, out of which female students have outnumbered male students.