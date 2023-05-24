HS 2023: As many as three students from Kolkata make it to the top ten position

Three students from Kolkata made it to the top ten positions published by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday. Out of 87 students in the top ten, nine were from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya (Residential).

Arka Das of Nava Nalanda High School was in physics (advance) class when he got a message from his mother that he has scored 97.6 per cent and had secured the ninth position in the first ten position list published by the Council. Happy with his result, Das could not complete his class and left halfway. In class XII, Das’ subject list included physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. He hopes to get into IIT and study Computer Science.

Srija Upadhyay of Jadavpur Vidyapith ranked seventh with 98 per cent. She is a resident of Haltu in Garfa and got 490 marks. Upadhyay and other students of her batch could not sit for the Madhyamik examination 2021, hence her HS examination was of “double importance.” She wants to study statistics at St Xavier’s College and aspires to become a data scientist.

Sayan Pradhan of Pathfinder HS Public School in Jodhpur Park ranked eighth with 489 marks. Pradhan, a resident of Regent Park, wants to study medicine and has appeared for NEET.

“A strict routine with regards to study, games and sleep maintained by the school ( Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Residential) helped us. We got seven hours of sleep and studied for nine to ten hours every day including school hours,” Arkadip Ghara, who ranked sixth with 98.2 per cent said.

A resident of Beraberia village in East Medinipur, for Ghara his school’s assistance in writing patterns for the Class-XII exams helped him prepare.

Two years of pandemic and online classes had caused problems, but the school was giving regular online classes and arranged extra classes to help the students, Ghara pointed out. He is awaiting WBJEE 2023 results which is going to be published on Friday and wants to study electrical or mechanical engineering.

“I wish to get into IIT but it will depend on my ranking and the subject I get. If I do well in WBJEE 2023, then Jadavpur will also become an option for me,” Ghara said.