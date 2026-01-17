Howrah–Kamakhya: Vande Bharat sleeper debuts, redefines rail travel

KOLKATA: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Class train, set to operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Assam, marks a shift in overnight rail travel with an emphasis on speed, safety and passenger comfort. The fully air-conditioned 16-coach train will cover the 966-km Howrah–Kamakhya route in about 14 hours, nearly three hours faster than the current fastest service. Though designed for a top speed of 180 kmph, it will operate at a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph, subject to track and signalling conditions, with an aerodynamic design aimed at improving stability and reducing vibration at higher speeds. With a passenger capacity of 823, the rake includes 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one First AC coach, along with automatic doors, sealed vestibules, CCTV surveillance, advanced fire safety systems, an emergency talk-back facility and the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system.

Passenger comfort has been enhanced through ergonomic berths, easier access to upper berths, improved luggage storage, passenger information systems, pantry units, reading lights, charging points and foldable snack tables across all classes. First Class AC coaches feature private coupe-style berths with shower cubicles, while an advanced suspension system ensures a smoother overnight journey by reducing jerks and vibrations. Train number 27575 will depart Howrah at 6:20 pm and arrive at Kamakhya at 8:20 am the following day, with longer halts at New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town, while the return service, train number 27576, will depart Kamakhya at 6:15 pm. Fares are fixed at Rs 2,299 for AC 3-tier, Rs 2,970 plus GST for AC 2-tier and Rs 3,640 plus GST for First AC travel between Howrah and Guwahati, with catering included and region-specific menus offering Bengali dishes from Howrah and Assamese cuisine from Guwahati, along with modern bio-vacuum toilets similar to those used in aircraft.