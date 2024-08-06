Howrah woman electrocution: One held

Kolkata: Howrah City Police has registered two separate cases and arrested a promoter following a probe into the death of a woman who died after being electrocuted while walking in Salkia of Howrah.

On Thursday night the woman identified as Paurabi Das (18) got electrocuted while walking along the road amidst rain. Her father tried to save her but he was electrocuted too. Both of them were rushed to a hospital where Paurabi was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, cops got in touch with the WBSEDCL and came to know that a shop owner had drawn an electric connection from her meter to her shop through a cable.

The shop was located on the ground floor of an under-construction building having two additional iron shutters serving as a boundary wall for the building, which was being constructed illegally.

The open end of the wire was touching one of the iron shutters and due to rainfall, the shutter became electrified. Paurabi’s umbrella accidentally came in contact with the electrified shutter, resulting in electrocution.

This electric connection was provided by the developer of the adjacent illegal under-construction building.

Immediately after the findings of the probe, cops registered a case and arrested the accused developer Arun Pal.