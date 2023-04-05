Howrah violence: 2 more held

Howrah City Police on Tuesday night arrested two more youths in connection with the Ram Navami violence case of Shibpur in Howrah.

The accused youth identified as Aryan Gupta had supplied the arms to Sumit Shaw who was arrested from Bihar in a joint effort of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Howrah City Police.

He was brought to Howrah on transit remand. Cops also arrested another youth identified as Avinash Yadav through whom Shaw returned the pistol to Aryan.

The trio was produced at the Howrah Court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody for eight days.

On Wednesday Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi during a press conference said that the police had obtained pictures of Shaw through CCTV footage and as well as from social media.

During the initial probe, cops came to know that Shaw had left the state two days after the incident for Uttar Pradesh.

Later police came to know that he had taken shelter at a relative’s house in the Kashimbazar area in Munger, Bihar. On Monday night he was picked up from there.

He was produced at the CJM Court in Munger and was granted transit remand. During preliminary interrogation, Shaw confessed that he was brandishing the pistol which he collected from Gupta.

After the incident of March 30 evening, when the situation became tensed he handed over the pistol to Yadav and asked him to give it to Gupta.

After Shaw’s confession, a raid was conducted at Gupta’s house from where the pistil was recovered. Later Yadav also picked up from his house.