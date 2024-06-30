Howrah: Two groups clash over illegal construction

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bankra in Howrah on Sunday morning after a clash broke out between two groups of people, leading to three sustaining injuries while the police arrested five persons.



Sources said, on Sunday morning, a clash broke out between two groups of people at Munshidanga Sheikhpara in Bankra over an illegal construction. It is alleged that a local resident Sheikh Faruque was involved in an illegal construction in the area against which another local resident Sheikh Hafizul, a local Trinamool Congress

leader, protested.

The situation in the area deteriorated on Sunday morning when Hafizul was allegedly attacked by Faruque while he was inside the local market. Later, Hafizul, with a few others, attacked Faruque who returned with a group of people for a counterattack.

Within a few moments a clash broke out between the two groups. A video had gone viral where a man was seen carrying a gun and a bomb was hurled. However,

Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the said video footage. Sources informed that might be another trigger behind the clash. About two weeks ago, Hafizul was allegedly assaulted in Metiabruz by Faruque over some dispute. The incident of Sunday is suspected to have links with the Metiabruz incident. Police have registered a case and started a probe.