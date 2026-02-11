Howrah: Two die after iron pipe falls on them

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after an iron pipe fell on them from the roof of the trade centre in Howrah on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the deceased persons identified as Sheikh Irfan of Park Circus area in Kolkata and Khokan of Pilkhana in Howrah were standing in front of the Howrah trade centre in Mangalahat when an iron pipe fell on them around 12:30 pm.

The duo was immediately rushed to Howrah District Hospital, where they were declared dead. It was learnt that Irfan is a businessman and used to deal in

caps at Mangalahat.

He had hired Khokan, who is a porter, to carry the load to the trade centre where he keeps his stock after the market was over. After Khokan finished the job, he and Irfan were standing when the iron pipe fell on them.

After a while, police personnel from the Howrah police station reached the spot and started an inquiry. Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Akash Magharia, also went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

After talking to his subordinates, Magharaia said, “there was a construction work going on. We are investigating the incident.

We will fix up the responsibility and strong action will be taken.

We will investigate why no security measure was taken. We will lodge a specific case.”

He also mentioned that the police will stand by the family of the victims by providing humanitarian and legal assistance as well.