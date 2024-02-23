Howrah Traffic Police gives helmets & roses to traffic law violators

In a unique commemoration of International Mother Language Day, the Howrah Traffic Police embarked on a novel initiative by distributing helmets and roses to traffic law violators. Teaming up with Rapido, the police aimed to enhance road safety by providing helmets to helmetless bikers, coupling the gesture with roses as tokens of appreciation.

The initiative unfolded at the Golabari Traffic Post, where Golabari traffic guard in-charge Biplab Kumar Mandal and Rapido representative Sumon Mandal were present. Mandal commended the initiative, stressing the vital role of law compliance and helmet usage in safeguarding lives on the road. Expressing gratitude, Sumon Mandal thanked the police for their collaboration and support.

The event also witnessed the participation of the Deputy Commissioner of the relevant Traffic Zone, highlighting the significance of promoting road safety and adherence to traffic regulations. This endeavour not only underscores the importance of safety measures but also commemorates linguistic diversity, aligning with the spirit of International Mother Language Day.

Through such initiatives, authorities strive to foster a culture of responsibility

and safety among road users, contributing to safer roadways for all.