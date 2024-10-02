Howrah: Three persons killed in road accident

Kolkata: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident late on Tuesday night in the Nischinda area in Howrah.

According to sources, the three persons, identified as Sujoy Majumdar, Rinki Majumdar and Sourav Das, were riding a motorcycle towards Dankuni. It is alleged that none of them were wearing helmets. While passing through the CCR bridge on National Highway (NH) 2, the accident took place. However, it is not clear how the accident had taken place. Police suspect that the motorcycle somehow went out of control and rammed behind a vehicle.After a while, cops of Bally traffic guard and Nischinda police station arrived and rushed the trio to Howrah Hospital where they were declared “brought dead”. Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.