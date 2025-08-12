Howrah: Student found dead in pvt engg college swimming pool

Kolkata: The body of an engineering student was found in the swimming pool of a private engineering college in Howrah on Saturday.

While the college authorities reportedly told the family that the student died by drowning, the deceased’s sister alleged that her brother had been murdered.

On Sunday night, a complaint was lodged at Sankrail Police Station, following which a murder case was registered.

Sources said, the deceased, identified as Kapil Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, had taken admission to a private engineering college in the Sankrail area a few months ago and stayed in the college hostel.

On Saturday, he attended classes and later left. He was not seen again until the afternoon, when he was found floating unconscious in the swimming pool.

Kumar was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His sister reportedly claimed she noticed injury marks on his body, prompting her to allege murder.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the college is being examined to track Kumar’s movements on Saturday.