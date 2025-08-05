Howrah Stn: 18 minors rescued from suspected trafficking

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Howrah South Post, under Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division, rescued 18 minor children from an alleged human trafficking attempt at Platform No. 22 of Howrah Station on Monday.

The rescued group comprised seven girls and eleven boys. The operation was conducted under Operation Action Against Human Trafficking, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating trafficking through the railway network.

Demonstrating exceptional alertness and coordination, RPF personnel apprehended one individual who was allegedly attempting to take the children to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu with the intent of engaging them in child labour. The accused has reportedly confessed to the plan, officials said.

Following the rescue, both the children and the arrested suspect were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Howrah, for further legal action. A case has been registered under Section 143(5) (child trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Eastern Railway officials said the incident highlights the proactive role of RPF teams in safeguarding vulnerable groups, especially women and children, by actively monitoring railway premises and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.