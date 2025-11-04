‘Howrah set to draw over Rs 10K cr investment in the next 2-3 years’

Howrah: The Howrah district is likely to attract investments exceeding Rs 10,300 crore in the industrial sector over the next two to three years, with an estimated employment potential of around 52,000 people, officials said on Monday.

The announcement came after the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave held at Howrah Sarat Sadan, which saw participation from nearly 450 entrepreneurs across the district.

More than 20 help desks were set up by key departments, including Land, Labour, Fire, SWID (State Water Investigation Directorate), Power, and Pollution Control, to address queries and provide on-spot solutions. Around 300 entrepreneurs availed services from these help desks.

This year’s conclave focused on clearing pending statutory approvals and clearances through targeted coordination among departments. A senior MSME and Textiles department official was designated to review and expedite pending cases before the event. In the run-up to the conclave, over 7,100 statutory applications were approved, with more than 70 per cent resolved through six District-Level Monitoring Committee meetings.

At the event, several entrepreneurs received statutory clearances, bank loans and scheme benefits. Between April and June 2025, MSMEs in Howrah recorded Rs 4,655 crore in bank credit.

The Sankrail Zari Hub also received two modern embroidery machines worth Rs 45 lakh under a second round of financial assistance, expected to boost production and benefit nearly 5,000 zari artisans associated with the project.