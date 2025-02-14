Howrah & Sealdah divisions: Several local trains cancelled

Kolkata: Train services in the Tarakeswar line of the Howrah Division and multiple sections of the Sealdah Division under Eastern Railway (ER) will be affected this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) due to scheduled maintenance and developmental works.

During these two days, maintenance work will be carried out on Bridge No. 16 between Diara and Nasibpur stations and Bridge No. 21 between Nasibpur and Singur stations in the Howrah Division. Consequently, three trains running between Howrah and Tarakeswar will remain cancelled on Saturday. Sunday will see more severe disruptions, with 26 local trains being cancelled across various routes, including Howrah-Tarakeswar Tarakeswar-Sheoraphuli, Goghat-Howrah, Goghat-Tarakeswar, Arambagh-Howrah and Haripal-Howrah. Meanwhile, in the Sealdah Division, three developmental projects are scheduled for the weekend, leading to train movement regulations in the Barasat-Bongaon, Halisahar-Naihati and Krishnanagar-Lalgola sections.

As a result, seven pairs of trains operating between Sealdah and Bongaon, Gede, Shantipur, also between Naihati and Bandel will be cancelled on Saturday. On Sunday, numbers will increase, with 12 more pairs of local trains on various routes, including Sealdah-Habra, Sealdah-Ranaghat, Naihati-Ranaghat, Lalgola-Sealdah, and Krishnanagar City-Azimganj, being cancelled, bringing the total cancellations in the division to 19 pairs over the weekend.

Additionally, 18 trains will be short-terminated or short-originated in the Sealdah Division,