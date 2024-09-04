Howrah & Sealdah Div network: ER holds high-level meet with MPs

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) on Tuesday conducted a high-level meeting with MPs over Howrah and Sealdah Division network to discuss various key issues and development initiatives. During the meeting, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proposed various improvements for their Constituencies, including enhanced facilities at stations, new train services, additional stops for existing trains, construction of road-over bridges, and AC coaches in local trains.



TMC MP Yousuf Pathan pledged to support the ER team in addressing encroachment issues in his jurisdiction and will extend all sorts

of cooperation.

Nadimul Haque requested improvements in the quality of food served on

Rajdhani Express.

Rachana Banerjee and Sharmila Sarkar proposed the construction of road-over bridges in various areas, including Chuchura, Katwa, Memari, Masagram, and Jaugram.

The meeting, chaired by Sougata Roy, included the General Manager of Eastern Railway, Milind K Deouskar, along with other senior officials.

Apart from the BJP MPs, the meeting was attended by several TMC MPs, including Mitali Bag, Asit Kumar Mal, Satabdi Roy, Sharmila Sarkar, Rachana Banerjee, Bapi Halder, Khalilur Rahaman, Sougata Roy, Abu Taher Khan, Nadimul Haque, Yusuf Pathan, and the MP of Jharkhand Nalin Soren. Representatives of Mahua Moitra, and Partha Bhowmick

were also present.

Deouskar highlighted several development works which are being carried out. He also discussed land-related obstacles hindering the completion of the Tarakeswar – Bishnupur project and requested support from local residents of the Bhabadighi area to resolve these issues.

He assured the MPs that their requests for additional facilities, amenities, and development issues raised during the meeting would be considered for feasibility analysis.