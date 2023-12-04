Howrah Rural Police holds awareness event for women police personnel

Kolkata: For the first time in the state, a sensitisation and awareness programme for the women police personnel and their families was organised by the Howrah Rural Police recently to maintain a balance between professional and personal life.



The awareness programme ‘Pratyasha’ was addressed by many police officers, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Howrah Rural Police, Swati Bhangalia, who shared their experiences before and after joining the force. During the session, Koyel Das, superintendent of Gabberia State General Hospital, Suparna Chakraborty, protection officer, Howrah, and Rahima Begum, secretary of ‘Nari O Sishu Kalyan Kendra Howrah’, informed the family members of the police personnel about the challenges that they face daily at the duty.

Bhangalia said: “Every woman has two sides of her daily life: Personal and professional. Being a woman cop, I felt that there is a lack of balance between these two. Cooperation from the family members is very important for women police personnel to maintain a balance between professional and personal life. Our service is totally different from other government jobs. We tried to make the family members aware of our working hours, style of work and with whom we usually deal with.”