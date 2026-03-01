Howrah realtor murder: Fourth arrest made, 2 firearms recovered

Kolkata: Two firearms along with two magazines were recovered from a water tank at the residence of an accused in Kolkata’s Bowbazar on Friday night, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday took over the probe into the murder of 27-year-old real estate developer Mohammad Shafique alias Shafiq Khan, who was shot dead in Howrah’s Pilkhana area on February 25.

The weapons were seized from the house of Md Wakil alias Munna under the Bowbazar Police Station limits after he was interrogated during police remand. Police said Wakil stated that the two main accused — Harun Khan and Rafakat alias Rohit Hossain — had deposited the firearms with him on the morning of February 25 after committing the murder. Acting on his statement, officers searched his residence and recovered the concealed weapons.

Meanwhile, the CID assumed charge of the investigation on Saturday. Senior officers visited the crime scene in Pilkhana, conducted a preliminary inquiry with local residents, and said all necessary evidence would be collected as part of the ongoing probe.

After taking over the investigation, the CID took the three arrested accused into custody and brought them to Golabari Police Station for questioning. Police sources said Mohammad Aslam, who was arrested on Friday night, would also be taken into CID custody for interrogation.

Aslam was arrested in Nadial in connection with the case. A court in Howrah on Saturday remanded him to eight days of police custody. With this, four people have been arrested so far. The three others — Md Billal alias Rinku, Dildar Hossain, and Wakil — were arrested earlier from Jorasanko in Kolkata within 24 hours of the shooting.

However, the two main accused — Harun and Rohit — remained absconding till Saturday night. Search operations are underway to apprehend them.

Shafiq Khan was gunned down around 4.10 am on

February 25 when he had stepped out to buy food for sehri, the pre-dawn meal during Ramzan.