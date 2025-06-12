Howrah porn racket: Kingpin Sweta Khan, key accused Aryan Khan held

Kolkata: Howrah City Police on Wednesday arrested Sweta Khan alias Fultusi, the kingpin of the Howrah sex and pornographic film racket, along with her son Aryan from separate hideouts in Kolkata.

Aryan, a prime accused in the case, was nabbed from the Golf Green area in south Kolkata, while Sweta was arrested in the night from Alipore.

According to police sources, Sweta had been constantly changing her location and deliberately avoiding the use of her own mobile phone to evade arrest. Investigators, while tracking the phones of her relatives, discovered that she was using an alternate number to stay in touch discreetly, which eventually led to her arrest. “We had to take a few snaps of her and send them to her relatives to get confirmation about her identity before arresting her. She will be produced before a court tomorrow,” an officer said.

Both were arrested after being on the run for about five days. “We have held Aryan from a residence in Golf Green. He is currently being questioned. We will share the details of our investigation with you in some time,” Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathi is learnt to have told reporters.

Earlier, Howrah Police had detained Sweta’s mother for questioning. Sweta’s youngest child, her three-year-old daughter, has also been rescued by the police from the residence of an unidentified person in Kolkata.

It is alleged that Sweta used to run a pornographic film racket from a flat in Domjur, Howrah and used to lure several women on the pretext of arranging jobs. It has been learnt that for the cover-up of her illegal acts, Sweta used to run an event management company where she used to appoint these women.

Later, Sweta allegedly used to compel them to act in pornographic videos. The illegal practice of Sweta and his son Aryan came to light after a woman from Sodepur who was confined in a flat in Domjur managed to escape and reach home. Later she was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries. It may be mentioned that the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident on Tuesday and sought a detailed report from the Director General of the state police within three days.

The victim’s mother has also reportedly written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, seeking justice for her daughter after reports that her physical condition deteriorated since Tuesday evening.