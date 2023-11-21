Howrah plastic godown fire: About 3 engines pressed into action to douse flames, none hurt

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a godown full of plastic and goods made out of plastic at Gusuri in Howrah on Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the incident.



Three fire tenders doused the flames after almost two-and-a-half hours. According to sources, around 8 am on Tuesday, residents of Naskarpara felt some burning smell and spotted smoke coming out from a three-storied commercial building. Immediately the fire brigade was informed.

Initially, two fire tenders were pressed into action but later two more were sent.

It is learnt that the three-storied commercial building is quite old. Earlier, there was a garment factory on the first floor.

After the garment factory was closed permanently, the plastic factory was started. Due to congested and narrow lanes, firefighters faced trouble while dousing the flames.

No one was hurt in the incident as there was nobody present in the factory or the godown.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.