Howrah: One drowns, 4 missing as boat capsises

Kolkata: A woman drowned to death while four others are missing and feared dead after a boat capsised in the Rupnarayan River on Thursday evening in Bagnan of Howrah.



According to sources, a group of about 18 people from Mankur area in Bagnan went to Tribeni Park at Dudhkumro area in East Midnapore by boat for a picnic. In the evening while returning, suddenly the boat tilted and subsequently capsised in the middle of the Rupnarayan River.

As a result, all the occupants of the boat fell into the river. A few boatmen on the shore noticed the capsising and went to the spot for rescue. Though they were able to rescue 13 persons, five persons went missing. Immediately police were informed. Cops from Joypur Police Station and Bagnan Police Station rushed to the spot and started a search operation. However, nobody was found at night and later, the search operation was stopped. On Friday morning, the rescue work commenced and the body of a woman was retrieved by the Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel. However, four people are still missing. A message has been sent to all the adjacent police stations to keep an eye on the river in their respective jurisdictions if any of the missing persons are found.