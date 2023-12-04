Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express to ply on Wednesdays

Kolkata: Considering the increasing demand for train tickets to North Bengal during the winter, the Eastern Railway has decided to run the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Wednesdays starting from December 6 to January 31.



The train operates every day except Wednesdays. A similar initiative was also taken during November 15 to 29 by the Easter Railway to cater to the festive rush. According to the ER officials, introduction of the Wednesday special service will generate an additional 20,304 seats.

The Wednesday service of Vande Bharat will leave Howrah at 5:55 am and reach New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm. The train will leave NJP at 3 pm and reach Howrah at 10:35 pm. Like the regular Vande Bharat service, the train will stop at Bolpur, Malda Town and Barsoi stations enroute in both directions. Ahead of Durga Puja, Eastern Railway had also arranged for standby additional Vande Bharat rakes which can be used in case of any technical glitches appearing in the existing rakes.

This decision was taken following the recent incidents wherein the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat rake had to be replaced with Yuva Express rake due to technical reasons.

According to an official, Eastern Railway had appealed to the Railway Board for standby Vande Bharat rake which was accepted and accomplished. It will be utilised for Howrah-NJP, Howrah-Puri or Howrah-Patna in case of emergency.