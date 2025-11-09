Howrah migrant labourer’s body found in Chhattisgarh after alleged harassment in MP over ‘Bangladeshi’ suspicion

Kolkata: A migrant labourer from Amta in Howrah was allegedly murdered over suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national in Madhya Pradesh. However, mystery shrouds his death as the body was found in the Karanjia area in Chhattisgarh. According to sources, Bidyut Bera alias Jhantu, a resident of Bidyutpara at the Gazipur area in Amta, had been to Madhya Pradesh for employment nine months ago. Although he had a plan to return home for ‘bhaiphonta’, Bidyut did not reach home. When his family members tried to contact him, they failed. Nobody was able to inform them about Bidyut’s whereabouts.

On October 31, his family members came to know that Bidyut’s body was found in a forest at the Karanjia area in Chhattisgarh with multiple injuries. They also came to know that the body was buried in the forest. After the news of Bidyut’s death reached home, his family members alleged that the migrant labourer had earlier told his family members that he is facing harassment for being a Bengali-speaking person. After coming to know about Bidyut’s death, his family members got in touch with the member of Udang II Panchayat, Tanmoy Bera, who subsequently informed MLA Nirmal Maji of the necessary intervention. Later, Maji informed the issue to state government, following which the administration made necessary arguments to bring back the body of Bidyut. On Saturday evening, Bidyut’s family members returned with his body to Amta. Local people took out a rally protesting against the harassment of Bengali people in ‘BJP-ruled’ states, where Maji also took part.

