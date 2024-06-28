‘Howrah Metro Stn sees footfall of 11.67L in last two months’

Kolkata: After Bharti Airtel, telecom giant Reliance Jio installed high-capacity nodes at each station in the Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West Metro corridor, ensuring uninterrupted telephone connectivity.



Bharti Airtel had installed high-capacity nodes 35 metres below the surface at each station on this 4.8-kilometre stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade through fibre. Metro services from Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade stretch of East-West Metro have become popular among commuters.

Thousands of passengers have been using this route daily.

In two months since the commencement of commercial services on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of Green Line 2, Metro Railway has earned Rs 3.40 crore and as expected Howrah Metro station turned out to be the busiest with record footfall of 11.67 lakh in the last two months.

The commercial services on this line started on March 15.

From the day of commencement to May 15, the footfall recorded was 24 lakh and the earning was Rs 3.40 crore. The number of passengers in the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch was three lakh more than compared to Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah section of Green Line 1, which was 21 lakh. In Green Line 1, Metro Railway earned Rs 3.11 crore in the same period.

All the stations of Green Line-2 are replete with all modern passenger amenities. New amenities are also being added regularly to make Metro journey under the river pleasant, Metro authorities stated.

To ensure uninterrupted telephone connectivity, necessary infrastructure has been set up on this stretch between Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. Reliance Jio installed high-capacity nodes at each station on this 4.8 km stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade to provide its services.