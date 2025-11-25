Howrah: Massive fire under Bali Nivedita Bridge destroys four shops

Kolkata: In the early hours of the morning, a devastating fire broke out in Howrah, leaving four shops completely destroyed. The blaze erupted beneath the Bali Nivedita Bridge, where onlookers watched helplessly as flames swallowed the businesses. Firefighters responded swiftly, deploying four fire engines and working relentlessly for nearly two hours to bring the inferno under control.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any casualties. However, the fire took a more dangerous turn when a gas cylinder inside one of the shops exploded, intensifying the blaze. The presence of a nearby slum caused panic among the residents, who fled their homes in fear of the fire spreading.

Authorities temporarily shut down vehicular traffic on the bridge above the scene to ensure safety. Preliminary estimates place the damage at several lakh rupees.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and residents say they are deeply shaken by the explosion and the rapid escalation of the fire. Many have expressed anxiety about the risk of future fires, especially given how quickly the flames spread and how dangerous the situation became.