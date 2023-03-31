Howrah: Mamata warns of stern action against those who tried to ‘create riots’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held the BJP and other right-wing organisations responsible for the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and appealed to the masses to maintain peace.



“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the incident. It was a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP to foment riot by hook and crook. There was provocation in as many as 100 places,” Banerjee told a Bengali television news channel in a telephonic interview.

Banerjee assured that the state government will render all possible assistance to those whose houses or shops have been vandalised in the clashes.

The Chief Minister, who also happens to be the state Home minister, reiterated that strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash. “Observe Ramzan rituals peacefully and leave the responsibility of taking punitive action against the offenders on me. Law will take its own course and I have directed the police to nab those who have engineered such violence and wanted to create riots. The brains behind this incident are criminal minded and are bereft of any good sense,” Banerjee thundered.

Banerjee is also said to have had a confidential discussion with Governor C V Ananda Bose about the matter.

The Governor has also been briefed about the situation by state Home Secretary B P Gopalika who met him on Friday evening.

Banerjee did not rule out “laxity in a section of the police administration behind the incident” and said that any cop involved in dereliction of duty will not be spared. “There was no police permission for such activity in the area, but a large number of people forcibly entered brandishing arms, swords and pistols. The police could have made a barricade,” she added.

The police have already arrested 35 people in connection with the incident by conducting overnight raids.

On Friday, the situation again became volatile in the afternoon when a section of people protested alleging police excesses. A few policemen were injured as bricks were pelted.

The police retaliated by lathi charging to disperse the mob. There is still heavy police deployment in the area and senior officers are also present. “The identity of the detainees will be verified from videos and legal action will be taken against the perpetrators,” a senior police officer said.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, when asked about the incident, said that the situation is under control and vehicular movement has also been normalised with the road space being opened.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has approached the court demanding deployment of central forces and an NIA investigation into the Howrah unrest. The matter is expected to be heard on Monday.

Several vehicles were torched in Howrah’s Kazipara area after a clash broke out between two groups over a rally on Thursday evening. Four fire tenders were used to extinguish the blaze. The clash started soon after BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh left after offering prayers at a temple at Ramrajatala. Eventually, police brought in a large contingent and Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed. It is alleged that several outsiders who were taking part in the rally had started instigating locals.