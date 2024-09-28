Howrah Division’s Engineering dept enhances train operations through layout corrections

KOLKATA: The Engineering department of the Howrah Division has embarked on a vital initiative to correct forced layouts across various yards, significantly improving train operations. By rectifying the alignment of points and crossings, the project aims to smooth out curves and strengthen lines, leading to a jerk-free journey and higher train speeds.

Howrah, one of India’s busiest railway divisions, grapples with complex track structures and high train traffic. Previously, improvements focused on meeting fixed targets, but this year, the Engineering department has shifted its approach to maximise the rectification of forced layouts using available resources. After thorough planning and surveys, officials identified 24 layouts across 14 key yards—including Dankuni, Barddhaman, Talit, Howrah and Bandel—requiring immediate attention. Utilising advanced technology, including the T-28 machine, the department has successfully rectified 14 yards and corrected all 24 defective points and crossings in just four months. This progress reflects the dedication of the Eastern Railway team, who are committed to enhancing operational efficiency. As they continue to seek innovative solutions for further improvements, the Engineering department is making significant strides in ensuring safer, more reliable and punctual train services in the Howrah Division.