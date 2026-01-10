Howrah division’s 9 NGT Rly stations secure ISO 14001 certification

Kolkata: The Howrah division of Eastern Railway has secured ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification for nine railway stations, following an independent audit conducted by the Quality Research Organization (QRO), officials said.

The stations covered under the certification are Howrah, Rishra, Shrirampur, Sheoraphuli, Bandel, Barddhaman, Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Rampurhat and Konnagar. The audit found the stations compliant with international standards prescribed under ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.

Officials said the assessment covered passenger amenities as well as the implementation of an environment and housekeeping management system across station premises.

Emphasis was placed on scientific waste management, cleanliness measures, efficient utilisation of resources and the maintenance of hygienic station conditions for daily commuters.

According to officials, the initiative reflects the Division’s efforts to reduce environmental impact by integrating sustainability measures into routine station operations, contributing to improved public health and environmental protection. Officials said the certification is expected to enhance service quality for passengers while aligning with Indian Railways’ broader sustainability objectives. The Howrah Division will continue to focus on maintaining prescribed standards through regular monitoring and compliance measures, they added.