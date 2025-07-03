Howrah Div to run special locals for Shravani Mela at Tarakeswar

Kolkata: To accommodate the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall during the Shravani Mela at Tarakeswar, Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division will operate multiple special local trains between Howrah-Tarakeswar and Seoraphuli-Tarakeswar throughout July and August, particularly on Sundays, Mondays and other festive days associated with the Mela.

Held during the auspicious month of Shravan (July-August), the Shravani Mela is one of Bengal’s most significant religious and cultural gatherings, drawing thousands of devotees to Tarakeswar. Seoraphuli also becomes a focal point, as pilgrims collect water from Ganges for Jalabhishek before proceeding on foot to Tarakeswar. To manage the expected rush, Railway authorities have scheduled a total of nine pairs of EMU special trains, four pairs between Howrah and Tarakeswar and five pairs between Seoraphuli and Tarakeswar, in addition to the existing services. These trains will operate on July 10, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 29 and again on August 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The Howrah-Tarakeswar specials will depart from Howrah at 12:30 am, 4:15 am, 12:40 pm and 1:20 pm, reaching Tarakeswar at 2 am, 5:45 am, 2:10 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively.

In the return direction, services from Tarakeswar will leave at 2:30 am, 10:55 am, 11:35 am and 9:17 pm, arriving at Howrah at 4 am, 12:25 pm, 1:05 pm and 10:47 pm. On the Seoraphuli-Tarakeswar route, the special local trains will depart Seoraphuli at 6:55 am, 9:20 am, 11:05 am, 4:15 pm and 7:35 pm, reaching Tarakeswar at 7:45 am, 10:10 am, 11:53 am, 5:05 pm, and 8:25 pm, respectively. Return services from Tarakeswar will depart at 5:55 am, 8:20 am, 10:05 am, 2:46 pm, and 6:35 pm, arriving at Seoraphuli at 6:45 am, 9:10 am, 10:55 am, 3:36 pm and 7:25 pm.