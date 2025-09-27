Howrah Div to run eight add’l night EMUs for Puja

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division will operate eight additional EMU special trains during Durga Puja to handle the expected rush of suburban passengers on the nights of Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

The services will run on the intervening nights of September 29–30, September 30–October 1, and October 1–2 across routes linking Howrah with Burdwan, Bandel and Tarakeswar via both Main and Chord lines.

One pair will operate between Howrah and Burdwan via Bandel, with the down train leaving Howrah at 12.45 am and the up train departing Burdwan at 9.40 pm. Another pair will run via Dankuni, with the down train leaving Howrah at 1.15 am and the up train starting from Burdwan at 10.30 pm.

A Howrah–Bandel pair will also be introduced, with the down train leaving Howrah at 1 am and the up train departing Bandel at 11.30 pm. In addition, a Sheoraphuli–Tarakeswar service will run, with the down train leaving Sheoraphuli at 12.30 am and the up train departing Tarakeswar at 11.15 pm.

The Railway has further announced that all EMU locals under Howrah Division will follow Sunday timetables up to 3 pm on September 29, 30, October 1 and 2 (Durga Puja), October 6 (Laxmi Puja) and October 20 (Kali Puja). Weekday schedules will apply thereafter.

