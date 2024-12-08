Howrah Div fines 748 passengers more than Rs 3 lakh in single day

Kolkata: In a major crackdown on unauthorised travel, the Howrah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) collected over Rs 3 lakh in penalties in a single day after apprehending 748 passengers travelling without valid tickets.

The operation, aimed at enforcing Railway regulations and curbing ticketless travel, was carried out by a dedicated team of commercial officers, supported by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The drive took place at Howrah station as well as on several trains originating from the station on Saturday.

The 748 offenders were fined on the spot, resulting in a total penalty collection of Rs 3,20,865. Railway authorities emphasised that unauthorised travel not only leads to significant financial losses for the Railways but also disrupts the comfort and safety of law-abiding passengers.

A spokesperson of ER said: “We are urging passengers to purchase valid tickets before beginning their journeys.”