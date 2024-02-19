Howrah Div: 10 people apprehended

Kolkata: Ten people were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the illegal ticketing operations by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from within the Howrah Division. Tickets worth more than Rs 2 lakh were seized.



The operation called “Operation Upalabdh” was launched on February 16. It aimed to root out touting activities and ensure fair access to Railway services for all passengers. A total of 98 tickets were seized in the raids conducted at several places. The value of the seized tickets amounted to Rs 2,49,934. In the course of the operation, 41 personal user IDs associated with the unauthorised procurement of railway tickets were identified. Out of the total people apprehended, one was caught along with 51 e-tickets worth Rs 1,25,122. A travel agency owner was apprehended by RPF, Nabadwip Dham, with recovery of 5 e-tickets worth Rs 13,015. A shop owner was also apprehended by RPF Bally with 10 e-tickets worth Rs 16,160. Another was arrested from the reservation counter area of Serampore Railway Station with three tickets worth Rs 1,315.

Seized items included electronic devices such as laptops, monitors, CPUs, and mobile phones, along with cash. Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to ticketing to the authorities.