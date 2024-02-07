Howrah: CM lays foundation stones, opens projects worth over Rs 700 cr

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a slew of projects worth over Rs 700 crore associated with

Howrah district. Banerjee marked the beginning of delivery of services under various social welfare schemes to over 1.5 lakh people in the district from a government programme at Santragachi in Howrah. About 74 projects of the Transport department worth Rs 252 crore were unveiled by Banerjee from her programme that includes the launch of 56 new buses at an expenditure of Rs 23.26 crore, 28 projects associated with waterways development involving jetties and vessels, and 14 projects for augmentation of transportation infrastructure in the form of bus stands, terminuses, passenger shelters etc worth Rs 23.26 crore. The foundation stones of nearly 30 projects associated with development of roads, as well as water transport, were also laid by Banerjee.

Among the projects in Howrah, the major ones include infrastructure development of Amta Rural Hospital, having 240 beds, with Rs 37.35 crore, three power substations worth Rs 83 crore, three substations at Jangalpur at Rs 57 crore to boost power supply to the various industrial units in Howrah. Others are construction of a critical care unit with seven floor building and annex building at Howrah Zilla Hospital with an investment of Rs 68.63 crore. “We have also allocated Rs 142 crore for construction and rejuvenation of a number of roads that includes Howrah – Amta Road, Bagnan Amta Road, Gadiar Road among others,” Banerjee said.

She added that Tangra police station under Kolkata Police is given a major facelift with Rs 4.24 crore. “Four rental housing estates are being constructed at Jhargram, Purulia, Diamond Harbour and

Siliguri for the state government employees with over Rs 23 crore,” Banerjee said. She virtually inaugurated three fire stations set up at Sabang (West Midnapore), Birati (North 24-Parganas) and the new building of Howrah fire station from Santragachi.

She maintained that over 1.5 lakh people had

applied for various schemes of state government at ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps or through the ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ helpline number.