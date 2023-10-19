Howrah Bridge comes alive with ‘alpana’ art

The iconic Howrah Bridge, one of the lifelines between the city and Howrah, has received a colourful makeover ahead of Durga Puja, with a group of artists painting the cantilever thoroughfare with Bengal’s ‘alpana’ motifs.

The bridge has also been brightly illuminated with static and interactive LED lighting that comes into effect post sunset, officials said.

Popular artist Sanjay Paul and his team of about 40 students from different art colleges used folk motifs, which are traditionally used in ‘alpana’ art to decorate floors and walls in rural Bengal, to paint a section of the 2,313-feet-long bridge between the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah.

Croma, a Tata Enterprise, recently unveiled the ‘alpana’ painting on the bridge, officially known as Rabindra Setu, in association with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. “What better a structure than the Howrah Bridge to display our rich cultural heritage, and that too, just ahead of Bengal’s biggest festival the Durga Puja. My team and me completed the illustration in five days, working tirelessly from 12 am to 5 am,” Paul said.

The motifs have been created along the length of the bridge on both sides adjacent to the footpath, he said.

Two large circular designs measuring 36 feet each have also been painted at the entry and exit points of the bridge, Paul said.

“We used about 200 litres of paint and four colours for the ‘alpana’,” he said. Anwesak Dawn, who was entrusted with carrying out the fieldwork, said select meritorious students from the Government Art College and the Garia Art College were brought on board for the project.

“The alpana’ is beautifully crafted on motifs based on electronic gadgets, portraying the importance of electronics play in people’s lives. This artwork marks the onset of the auspicious Durga Puja festival in the city, bringing together tradition and innovation in a captivating display of artistry,” Croma said in a statement.

With agency inputs