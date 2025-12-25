Howrah: BJP workers clash with cops

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between police and the BJP workers on Wednesday on Howrah Bridge after the saffron party workers tried to put up a blockade as a part of their rally, protesting against the murder of Dipu Das in Bangladesh.

According to sources, BJP had called for a rally at Howrah Bridge protesting against the murder of Das in Bangladesh.

Though, Kolkata was not affected as the saffron party workers sat on the road of the Howrah Bridge approach road on the Howrah side.

But a massive traffic snarl took place in parts of Howrah town. When police tried to clear the road, a scuffle broke out between them and the BJP workers. Later, several BJP workers were detained and taken away by the Howrah City Police, and the road to Howrah Bridge was cleared. It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, the streets of Beckbagan turned chaotic after a clash erupted between police and hundreds of pro-Hindu activists during a rally to the Bangladesh High Commission.