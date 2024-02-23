Howrah: BJP leader held for running sex racket

A BJP leader, Sabyasachi Ghosh, along with a few others were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly

running a sex racket using minor girls at a hotel in Sankrail of Howrah. Ghosh was produced at the Howrah Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for seven days. Sources said, Ghosh, a Kisan Morcha leader in Howrah, has reportedly been booked on charges of human trafficking and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It is alleged that Ghosh and the owner of a hotel beside the National Highway (NH)-116 in Dhulagarh was running the sex racket for quite a long period. Sources informed that on Wednesday evening when the raid was conducted two minor girls and four women were present there. They were accordingly rescued. The four women were sent to a home in Liluah while the minor girls were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya hit out at the BJP, alleging that at a time when the party is raising its voice for women safety and safety of children, its leader has been running a sex racket. Panja alleged the BJP is always trying to insult Bengal. Several Commissions have also visited Sandeshkhali including women commission, human rights commission etc. “Why are they not going to Howrah? Why is the BJP leadership silent on this issue?” she asked.

With the state BJP leadership denying its association with Sabyasachi Ghosh, both the TMC leaders shared a photo which purportedly showed the arrested BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh with his party colleague Dilip Ghosh.

Trinamool leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote on X: “@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh ARRESTED! Why? Because he runs a PROSTITUTION RACKET involving MINOR GIRLS in Howrah. BJP, your rank is full of vile SEXUAL PREDATORS? When did your ‘SAVE DAUGHTERS’ campaign change to ‘SELL DAUGHTERS’?”

Another TMC leader Aroop Biswas wrote: “@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh runs a PROSTITUTION RACKET involving MINOR GIRLS in Howrah. Shockingly, he was seen sharing the stage with @DilipGhoshBJP. BJP not only shelters DISGUSTING PIMPS but their top leaders also cozy up to such leeches. Utterly SHAMEFUL!”