Howrah: 7 labourers hurt after under-construction roof of temple collapses

Kolkata: Seven labourers were injured during construction work in a Durga temple in Sankrail, Howrah, on Monday night.



The injured labourers have been admitted to the Hazi S T Mullick Rural Hospital in Sankrail and in Howrah District Hospital.

According to sources, construction work was going on at the Durga temple in Manipur Purono Bazar area of Sankrail. There is a concrete dias adjacent to the temple where devotees sit during Puja. But no roof was there to protect them from sunlight and rain, hence the temple committee had decided to construct a roof over the dias. Accordingly, the work commenced a few days ago. On Monday night around 11:30 pm just before the day’s work was to be completed, the newly built roof collapsed on the labourers.

The injured labourers got trapped under the debris. Local residents and people from the temple committee rescued the labourers and rushed them to Hazi S T Mullick Rural Hospital from where two labourers were shifted to Howrah District Hospital. Police have started a probe to find out the cause behind the collapse of the under-construction roof.