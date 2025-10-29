Howrah: 3-year-old girl crushed under car after falling from van

Kolkata: A horrific accident on Monday evening at the Nityadhan Mukherjee Road, Burn Standard area in Howrah claimed the life of a three-year-old girl. The victim, identified as Punam Kumari, was returning home with her parents after attending Chhath Puja celebrations at the Telkol Ganga Ghat when the tragedy occurred.

According to police, the family was travelling in a three-wheeler van towards their home on Kelvin Court Church Road when the vehicle suddenly jolted due to an uneven patch on Nityadhan Mukherjee Road.

The sudden movement threw the little girl off balance, causing her to fall onto the road. Moments later, a car following the van ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Traffic police detained both vehicles at the spot. The injured child was taken to Howrah District Hospital, but doctors couldn’t save her. The body was sent for post-mortem, and police have launched a probe into possible reckless driving or negligence.