Howrah: 3 pink mobile patrols launched

Kolkata: Howrah City Police on Thursday launched an all-women police patrolling system ‘Pink Patrol’ which would assist women and help them in their distress.



According to Howrah City Police, in response to the alarming rise in crimes against women across the nation, the initiative was taken after protest rallies hit the streets demanding justice for the PGT doctor of RG Kar Hospital.

These all-women teams will be addressing the issues related to safety and security of women in public, private and digital spaces. With a focus on preventing crimes such as domestic violence, stalking, eve-teasing, cyber-bullying, and public humiliation, the Pink Mobile Patrol project aims to create a conducive environment where women can thrive without fear. On Thursday Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Praveen Kumar Tripathi flagged off three pink mobile vans. These mobile vans will be vigilant across the jurisdiction of Howrah City Police, especially in the areas where women assemble daily, including educational institutions, hospitals, market places etc. Each mobile van will be headed by a woman police officer.