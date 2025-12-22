Howrah: 3 killed in two separate road accidents

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Howrah on Saturday.

According to sources, on Saturday night, a man was killed after a speeding truck ran over him near the Baragachia level crossing in Jagatballabhpur, Howrah.

The deceased, identified as Sheikh Anwar Ali of Munshirhat, was riding his bicycle when the truck hit him from behind. Local people who were present near the accident spot rushed there. But before they reached the driver of the offending truck fled, leaving the goods vehicle at the spot. Later, police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. The truck has been seized.

In another incident, a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in a road accident on NH-16 in the Nibra area. It was learnt that while a woman was crossing the road, the motorcycle hit her.

As a result, the motorcyclist also fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries. Both the woman and motorcyclist were rushed to Howrah Hospital, where they were declared ‘brought dead’.