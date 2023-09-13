Howrah: 2 held for assaulting teacher

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested for assaulting a school teacher in Shyampur of Howrah district on Monday.



According to sources, on Monday, Prasenjit Biswas, the English teacher of Nawda Nayanchandra Vidyapith, was teaching class X students.

During the class, Biswas saw a student disturbing others while he himself was not following the lecture and asked the student to do sit-ups while holding his ears.

When the student reportedly refused, Biswas asked him to get out of the class.

Though the student left the classroom, he returned later with some of his family members.

They all went to the teachers’ room and started assaulting Biswas in front of other teachers. Meanwhile, someone from the school informed the Shyampur Police Station.

Seeing police, two of the student’s relatives managed to flee while two others were caught and detained.

Biswas later lodged a complaint at Shyampur Police Station following which the two detained persons

were arrested.