How ED official with criminal case allowed to lead probe: TMC asks Shah

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajkumar Ram who was allegedly assaulted by a violent mob at Sarberia in Sandeshkhali last week.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded an answer from Home Minister Amit Shah as to how an ED official with criminal cases was allowed to lead a probe in the Sandeshkhali incident. “Home Minister Shah must answer – how was an ED official with criminal cases allowed to lead a probe in Sandeshkhali?” Trinamool said.

“It is unfortunate that the ED officer, who went to investigate a Trinamool leader and broke open locks, is involved in a corruption case; and is booked under sections 109 & 120b of IPC”, Trinamool Congress reacted.

“Distorted propaganda has been spread around the Sandeshkhali incident. Trinamool Congress does not support corruption in any form. If there is a fair probe anywhere, we would cooperate with it. But there is a deliberate provocation. It seems as if ED and CBI officials are working under the patronage of BJP and raiding only the places named by BJP leaders. This has led to the destruction of people’s faith in the agencies. Common people are of the view that agency officers are “BJP’s people”

The FIR was lodged by the CBI on March 8, 2022 at the Anti-Corruption Wing of Delhi. Rajkumar’s wife Chandrama Kumari was also an accused mentioned in the FIR.

According to the ingredients of the FIR, CBI from its sources came to know that Rajkumar’s moveable and immovable assets had increased a lot which are disproportionate to his ‘known sources of income’. CBI also mentioned that Rajkumar’s wife Chandrama who is a housewife, has actively connived with her husband and abetted him in the acquisition and possession of disproportionate assets. CBI noticed that the increase in his assets was between April, 2016 and March 2020. CBI came to know that as on April 1, 2016, Rajkumar had assets worth Rs. 1,18,000/- and as on March 31, 2020, he had made assets worth about Rs. 57,00,000/- in his name and his wife. Between the said period Rajkumar Ram had earned Rs. 1,34,80,000/- from known sources, whereas, during this period he incurred an expenditure of Rs. 1,16,19,000/-. During the period of the time mentioned in the FIR, Rajkumar had served in Bangalore, Bihar and Guwahati as Assistant Director.