How did Sisir Adhikari’s assets climb by `10 cr in 3 yrs: TMC asks Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged discrepancies in the assets shown by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari. He demanded that Suvendu should raise the issue of this ‘inconsistency’ of the property of his father Sisir Adhikari.



Ghosh at the same time questioned the LOP turning a blind eye to the deletion of bogus ration cards in which the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has been leading from the front.

According to Ghosh, Sisir Adhikari in the election affidavit in 2009 stated that his total wealth was around Rs 10 lakh.

Kunal alleged that soon after in his declaration made to the Prime Minister’s office in 2012 it was stated that the valuation of the property was Rs 10 crore.

Moreover, within a few years, his property was shown to have been ‘reduced’ to Rs 3 crore.

“Is the information right or wrong? Rs 10 crore increase in property in three years, how was this possible? Then how this Rs 10 crore was reduced to Rs 3 crore? Is this magic?” Ghosh questioned.

Ghosh alleged that MP Sisir Adhikari gave separate information to the Election Commission and the Prime Minister about the valuation of his property.

“Your son (Suvendu) questions about the properties of others. However, he should ask about your properties before seeking to know the value of the properties of others,” Ghosh stated, addressing the media.

Ghosh further questioned Suvendu Adhikari for turning a blind eye to the huge number of deletions of fake ration cards in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking to his X handle, Ghosh wrote: “@SuvenduWB, let’s examine some data, shall we? Of the total of 4.28 crore bogus ration cards deleted in India between 2014 and 2021, Uttar Pradesh spearheaded this list with a whopping 1.7 crore deletions, constituting an astounding 40% of the entire tally. Why not demand severe actions against CM @myogiadityanath and his Food Minister? Or do you become blind when it comes to your BJP colleagues?”

Ghosh also sarcastically attacked Joy Shah, son of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

“In Delhi, Jay Sah’s wealth has gone up and in Bengal Sisir Adhikari’s property value has risen,” he remarked.