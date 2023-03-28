How can Shatarup with an asset of Rs 2L afford car worth Rs 22L: TMC

Kolkata: Following TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s allegation that CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh owns a Rs 22 lakh car, the latter admitted that he owns it but clarified that it was purchased jointly by his father and him.



Kunal Ghosh took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Satarup Ghosh of CPM. Rs 2 lacs assets in 2021 election affidavit. Now he bought the new car paying one time almost 22 lacs. How can a whole timer of CPM afford this kind of expenses?” Ghosh added that for further details one should contact Mrityunjoy Pal, a TMC spokesman and state youth wing general secretary.

Ghosh posted some images that purportedly showed the CPI(M) leader’s declaration of movable assets which showed a cash amount of Rs 2,000 and two bank accounts holding a total of Rs 20,0361. He further posted details of the vehicle, including the registration papers.

Ghosh alleged that Shatarup had even requested the showroom not to click a picture of him while being handed over the key. His tweet read: “Now, he has paid approx Rs 22 lacs to buy a car by a one-time payment. Requested showroom not to take key handover picture of him with new car”

Kunal questioned that in case the car was bought by someone else and gifted to Shatarup then why has it been bought in the name of the CPI(M) leader and not in the name of the purchaser? He further asked even if it is assumed that the car was bought with loans, how can a bank grant loans to a party whole timer?

Replying to the allegations, Shatarup admitted that he bought a Rs 22 lakh car but it was purchased using the money belonging to his father and a part of it belonging to him. He said that the car was bought in December end and he got the delivery in January.

He further clarified that his father bought the car after liquefying some fixed deposits because he wanted to buy a car for his only son. He said both his parents were employed at the Steel Authority of India all their lives. The CPI(M) leader revealed all purchasing documents to the Press and challenged the state government to launch an official probe using a state agency instead of resorting to social media.