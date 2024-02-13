How can our country progress when farmers are attacked with tear gas: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for its attempt to suppress the farmers’ “Delhi Cholo” protest in North India.



Reacting to the incident, Banerjee raised a question as to how the farmers can be attacked with tear gas shells when they are fighting for their basic rights.

The Narendra Modi government’s PR stunts have turned futile, Banerjee observed. She also condemned the assault on the farmers. In a post on X, Banerjee said: “How can our country progress when the farmers are attacked with tear gas shells for fighting for their basic rights? I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our farmers by the BJP. The Central Govt.’s failure to support farmers and labourers, coupled with futile PR stunts, exposes the illusion of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Banerjee further stated: “Instead of suppressing their protest, BJP must focus on humbling their inflated egos, power-hungry ambitions, and inadequate governance that has harmed our nation.” Banerjee has also given a call on the social media platform to stand in solidarity with the farmers. “Remember, it’s these farmers who sustain us all, including the high and mighty. Let’s stand in solidarity with our farmers against the government’s brutality,” Banerjee said in her post on X.

Over 200 farmers’ unions mostly from Punjab and Haryana marched towards Delhi, causing massive traffic snarl at various borders, including the Gurugram border. The protests were organized to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, a complete waiver of farmer debts, pensions for farmers, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and the withdrawal of cases against farmers from previous protests in 2020. The last round of discussions between the government and the farmers had ended without a resolution.

Farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” protest from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, faced strict security measures on the national capital’s borders. Delhi police prohibited the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings to ensure law and order by enforcing section 144.