How can BJP pass Waqf Bill in Parliament without a two-thirds majority, questions CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, once again attacked the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, accusing it of targeting Muslims.

She also blamed the Centre for not consulting the state governments on the Waqf Bill.

Speaking in the Assembly during a debate on a resolution opposing the Bill, Banerjee alleged that the Centre had bypassed state governments over the matter. She also alleged that her party and other Oppositions were not allowed to speak at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

“The Centre did not consult us on the Waqf Bill. Was it not the duty of the Centre to consult state governments? Why no discussion took place with the states. In the JPC, Opposition members were not allowed to speak. That is why they have boycotted it,” Banerjee claimed.

Banerjee also raised questions on how the ruling BJP would pass the Bill in both the Lower and Upper House of the Parliament as they do not have a third majority, Chief Minister told the Assembly. “Will the BJP be able to pass this Bill in Parliament as it lacks a two-thirds majority?” she said.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP for silencing opposition members at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) deliberations on the bill. She accused the Centre of pushing a “divisive agenda” by singling out Muslims.

“Why is a single religion being targeted in the name of this Waqf (Amendment) Bill? Why are Muslims being targeted? Would you dare to do the same with the properties of various Hindu temple trusts or churches? The answer is no. But, targeting a specific community suits your divisive agenda,” Banerjee said.

She further stated: “We do not create any division between religions. Majority must protect the interest of the minority.”

Earlier on last Thursday, Banerjee in the Assembly alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill “targets one particular religion”. The Bill was also “anti-federal and anti-secular, which will snatch the rights of Muslims”, she had added.

“This Bill is against one particular religion. This Bill is against the basic spirit of equality and the right to practice any religion. This is exactly why we are opposing the said Bill,” Banerjee had said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has been opposing the Centre’s legislation relating to Waqf as it argued that it would be an attempt to infringe upon the state governments’ rights and also to marginalise minority communities.