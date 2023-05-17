‘How can an FIR-named person seek Mamata Banerjee’s resignation’

With the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee as the state’s police minister following the Egra blast incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has questioned how a person who himself is allegedly named in a CBI FIR can make such claims.

The BJP leader, Adhikari, who visited the families of the deceased, alleged that the police deliberately chose to turn a blind eye despite knowing that such an illegal firecracker factory was functioning out of the area.

He believes that the police did so in return for money and demanded that the police minister must resign.

Here, Suvendu was referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is in charge of the state’s Home Department that looks after police matters.

Hitting back at Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Suvendu is a “frustrated politician” and he has no right to insult Mamata Banerjee.

Kunal questioned how could a person whose name was present in the CBI FIR in the Narada case make such demands.

He also called Adhikari an “extortionist”. Further, Kunal said that the Chief Minister has done whatever was required of her to do which includes compensating the kin of the deceased persons and ordering an immediate probe into the matter.

Kunal added that the very fact that people in Bengal have rejected the BJP was evident again when Adhikari visited the family of the deceased persons in Egra.

He said: “When Suvendu reached there, people raised go-back slogans and protested against his visit.”

Commenting on Suvendu’s claim that he will conduct a massive protest rally there with 25,000 people, Kunal said: “BJP’s rally means bringing people from outside the state. It is because there is democracy in Bengal that he could enter the area. Had it been Uttar Pradesh then no Opposition would have been able to go anywhere near the incident area.”

“Why is Suvendu making such tall claims of bringing thousands of people? Half of them will be brought from Jharkhand and Bihar. It is foolish of him to try and show to TMC how many people he can gather. He is suffering from frustration,” Kunal remarked.