Housing dept to check if real estate ads are mentioning WBRERA registration no.

Kolkata: The Housing department has emphasised survey of advertisements related to real estate projects in the city and its fringes to identify whether the same prominently mentions the WBRERA (West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration number.



“It has come to the notice of the department that developers while advertising their real estate projects are not mentioning the WBRERA registration number or are doing so in a manner that it is illegible. We will identify these developers and penalize them for flouting West Bengal Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2021,” a senior official of the Housing department said.

The department learnt that rules are being flouted in putting up advertisements on EM Bypass, VIP Road, Baruipur, Joka, Diamond Harbour Road.

Some have been identified. Promoters have to compulsorily register their real estate projects with the WBRERA authority through its website (www.rera.wb.gov.in) if the area of land proposed to be developed is more than 200 sqm or the number of flats/units to be developed are more than six with payment of requisite registration fees. No developer shall advertise, market, book or sell any real estate project without prior registration of the same with the WBRERA authority.

Housing minister Aroop Biswas instructed his department officials to take up a massive awareness drive and recently held workshops involving all executive officers and commissioners of the urban local bodies of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Howrah.

“Urbanisation has made inroads and so we will be holding similar workshops for orientation involving East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Hooghly on January 10. Such workshops will soon be held in Siliguri,” a senior official of the department said.

There are instances when promoters duped buyers by delaying flat handover or refusing to hand over a completion certificate (CC) even after the buyers shifted into the property. If the aggrieved person lodges a complaint with the WBRERA

website, there are provisions for imposing penalty and stop construction. On receipt of a complaint, the WBRERA will call both the parties for hearing and pass necessary directions. One can also move the West Bengal Real Estate Appellate Tribunal if dissatisfied with WBRERA directions.