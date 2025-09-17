HOUSFED celebrates its 60th Foundation Day, launches magazine

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation (HOUSFED) celebrated its 60th Foundation Day on September 17 in a festive atmosphere at Rotary Sadan, Kolkata.

On the occasion, HOUSEFED’s festive magazine “Utsav Sankhya” was released by the Chief Guest, MIC of Cooperation, Panchayats & Rural Development Pradip Kumar Mazumdar.

“Even today, amidst competition, HOUSFED continues to move ahead with pride,” he said and added that the success of an institution is reflected in its sustained growth. He also emphasised that HOUSFED has been able to significantly reduce the volume of its non-performing assets.

HOUSFED Chairman Asis Chakraborty informed that during the current financial year, the Federation has already disbursed nearly Rs 8 crore in housing loans. To extend its reach to more people, HOUSFED has recently opened two new branches at Baruipur and Bankura. He further announced that the Federation’s housing project on its own land at Rajarhat is scheduled to commence from next month. Special guest Swarnakamal Saha, Chairman of the WB State Cooperative Union and MLA, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the state’s cooperative programmes and HOUSFED’s important role in them.

Among other distinguished speakers were Krishna Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal; Niranjan Kumar, Registrar of Cooperative Societies; former MP and Special Officer of WEBSCARD Bank Moinul Hasan; Shri Alok Das, Chairman of Calcutta Wholesale Consumer Cooperative; EP Mitra, Managing Director of Bihar Housefed; and Amit Kumar Das, Chief Executive Officer of HOUSFED.

The event witnessed the presence of nearly 200 delegates representing cooperative housing societies from across the state.