HOUSFED celebrates 59 years of service to cooperative movement

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation (HOUSFED), a pioneer of the cooperative movement, marked its 59th anniversary today at Sishir Mancha, celebrating with nearly 300 attendees.

The event commenced with a traditional lighting of the lamp, presided over by Asis Chakraborty, chairman of HOUSFED. The Chief Guest, Hon’ble MIC for the Co-operation Department, Pradeep Kumar Majumdar, delivered a keynote address emphasising HOUSFED’s significant role in the cooperative sector. He noted that when home loans were scarce for the common man, HOUSFED stepped in to provide essential financial support.

Majumdar also mentioned the federation’s achievements in reducing non-performing loans and expressed commitment to exploring low-interest loan options from State Co-operative Banks.

During the event, chairman Chakraborty presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the MIC for the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund, aimed at assisting flood-affected individuals. Additionally, Chakraborty announced the federation’s goal to offer home loans at lower interest rates than commercial banks this financial year.

The occasion also saw the launch of HOUSFED’s Puja magazine, Utsav Sankhya. Dr. Krishna Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of West Bengal, along with prominent cooperators, attended the celebration. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Tapendra Mohan Biswas, Vice Chairman of HOUSFED.